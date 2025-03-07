James Blake has called for the "Coldplay bashing" to stop.

The 36-year-old singer/songwriter is a big fan of Chris Martin's band and he can't understand why they are deemed "not cool" - insisting the rockers need to be appreciated for their "amazing" songs and the frontman's "melodic genius".

During an appearance on BBC Sounds podcast 'Sidetracked with Annie and Nick', James said: "Coldplay bashing has got to stop.

"It’s not cool anymore! It’s not cool anymore to just be like ‘Coldplay’s not cool'. Just f*** off.

"There are so many amazing Coldplay songs. And Chris Martin is clearly a melodic genius."

He went on to add: "[If] you don’t like the sound of their last few records, OK. When you go and see them at Glastonbury, did you like a lot of the songs?

"Probably. Maybe the band changed the way they dressed? Are we not allowed to change the way we dress?

"Are we not allowed to bloody write songs in a different genre? Like, who cares, man? I get really a bit irate about this!"

Martin previously opened up about the public's opinion of Coldplay in an interview with Rolling Stone last year - insisting they aren't trying to fit in and it's very "liberating".

The singer told the publication: "There’ve been times where we [were like]: ‘Well, we should probably try and look a bit like this or talk a bit like that'

"And now, it’s just like: ‘No.’ Just follow whatever’s being sent. And that’s a very liberating place to be.

"If you want a puppet to sing a bit of a song, well, some people might not like this - my mum being one of them, for example. But my point is, that’s part of my journey to be like: ‘Well, I love you, and this is what we’re doing'."