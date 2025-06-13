Beach Boys star Al Jardine is going to have an "empty seat" on his upcoming tour following Brian Wilson's death.

Al Jardine is mourning the loss of Brian Wilson

The singer-songwriter died on Wednesday (11.06.25) aged 82 and his former bandmate Jardine has admitted the news came as a huge shock because he thought his pal was "on the mend" - admitting he had been expecting Wilson to make a guest appearance on stage at his next shows and had even ordered a piano for him.

Jardine told Variety: "I saw Brian about a month ago, and he looked like he was on the mend. We were in the living room just chatting, as he was having a blood oxygen test.

"He had a nurse there, and she said: ‘Well, things are looking good,' so I was not too concerned ...

"I thought he was going to be with us for some time. I was looking forward to him coming to the rehearsals in L.A. And I ordered a piano to be there for him."

Jardine then added: "So it’ll be an empty seat, I guess."

The music star added of his friend's loss: "I get emotional. Unfortunately, yeah, I tend to tear up. But I’m OK."

Jardine is going ahead with his tour, which is due to kick off in July, and he's planning to honour his late pal's memory onstage by playing some Beach Boys tunes - especially as he'll be working with musician Darian Sahanaja - who spent years performing in Wilson's solo band.

He explained: " I think it will keep the spirit alive, and I think, yeah, it’ll be more meaningful, possibly ...

"I think we’ll shed light on what he had accomplished, and we’re looking forward to it. If we can get by. If we can get through it emotionally. I’ve got a feeling there’s gonna be some tears up there, but we’ll just have to get through it somehow."

News of Brian's death was announced this week and a post on the Beach Boys' Instagram account, which featured an archive picture of the singer, read: "The world mourns a genius today, and we grieve for the loss of our cousin, our friend, and our partner in a great musical adventure.

"Brian Wilson wasn’t just the heart of The Beach Boys—he was the soul of our sound.

"The melodies he dreamed up and the emotions he poured into every note changed the course of music forever. His unparalleled talent and unique spirit created the soundtrack of so many lives around the globe, including our own.

"Together, we gave the world the American dream of optimism, joy, and a sense of freedom—music that made people feel good, made them believe in summer and endless possibilities.

"We are heartbroken by his passing. We will continue to cherish the timeless music we made together and the joy he brought to millions over the decades. "And while we will miss him deeply, his legacy will live on through his songs and in our memories. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and his loved ones during this difficult time."