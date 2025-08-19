Jay-Z could have new music on the way, according to friend and collaborator, Memphis Bleek.

Jay-Z hinted at making new music in a recent exchange with his protégé Memphis Bleek

The rap mogul hasn’t released a record since 2017’s 4:44, but Bleek - who was one of the first artists signed to his label Roc-A-Fella, as a "protégé" of Jay-Z - has suggested new material might be on the cards after his recent encounter with the 99 Problems hitmaker.

Appearing on Drink Champs, he said: “I just was with him in Vegas. He just came out on the show, like, yo, my n****, they went stupid.

“I said, ‘Listen, I know you working. Save me a verse.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, I got you.’ So if it happens, it happens.”

It's been a tense time for Jay-Z of late, with two huge legal cases.

The first involved a woman who accused him and Diddy of raping her when she was 13, and the second, a man who claimed to be Jay-Z's son. As it stands, both cases have been dismissed.

The music star denied all the allegations made against him in both cases.

The Roc Nation founder subsequently filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman and her attorney, Tony Buzbee, after claiming to have suffered financially from the serious allegations.

His lawyers stated he “lost other contracts in the sports and entertainment space that would have generated revenues of, at least, $20 million.”

But in an amendment, Jay - whose real name is Shawn Carter - claimed the sum represented the "minimum fee guarantee" for an undisclosed contract and the full figure “would have been many millions of dollars higher had the contract been performed.”

The 55-year-old rapper also alleged the rape accusation harmed his ability to pursue new opportunities.

The complaint stated: “As a result of defendants’ filing of the false lawsuit and other false public statements against Mr. Carter, Mr. Carter was denied a $55 million personal credit line."

It also claimed that Roc Nation - of which Jay is a 50 per cent owner - had been denied a $115 million loan.

In response, Buzbee insisted the case was "meritless" and "should be dismissed".

As for the man who believes he is Jay's son, Rymir Satterthwaite withdrew his case in July.

The man, who has not had a DNA test, confirmed: "I did withdraw my case.

"It's a lot going on.

"We got to step back and play chess, not checkers."

The Encore rapper was granted a restraining order against Satterthwaite in 2022, for making so many "frivolous" claims to the court.

Jay-Z's legal team also asked for the case to be dismissed on July 18.