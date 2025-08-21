Jenna Ortega is a fan of alternative hip-hop outfit Death Grips.

The Wednesday star revealed herself to be among the cult following of the heavy band when she pulled out a Death Grips cap while taking part in Vogue's In The Bag series.

Showing off the merch, she said: "It’s my Death Grips hat that probably needs a wash.

"I love Death Grips. We thought that they broke up and they didn’t. I think they’re still going."

The 22-year-old actress was spotted attending their concert at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town in June 2023.

And it turns out she had brought along a co-star to the gig - who had no idea what he was in for.

She recalled: "I did see them in London.

"I think I was actually shooting for Dior, and I called my castmate, who was playing my love interest at the time. I was trying to get to know him, [so] I took him to a Death Grips show, but I don’t think he listened to Death Grips so he was really confused by all the headbanging. It was the sweatiest venue I’ve ever been in in my life. Everyone was sleek."

The Death of a Unicorn star previously revealed she is also a huge fan of Daft Punk.

She told NME: “I listen to a lot of Discovery by Daft Punk or Homework by Daft Punk. [Those two albums] have been heavy on my playlist recently. I don’t know why. I think I’m re-going through my Daft Punk phase.”