Jessie J has been secretly recording a new album.

Jessie J is making a comeback

The 'Domino' hitmaker has teamed up with Ryan Tedder - the OneRepublic frontman who has famously also written songs for the likes of Adele, Leona Lewis, Taylor Swift and One Direction - to work on the follow-up to 2018's 'R.O.S.E' and the record is already "ready to go".

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Jessie has recorded a string of new songs and has her fifth album ready to go.

“She’s been through some seismic changes in her life over the past couple of years, most notably becoming a mum, and it’s inspired her to get back into the studio.

“Jessie spent time writing with Ryan, who wrote her song 'I Want Love', and they’ve come up with some amazing new tunes.

“It has been a long time coming but the timing had to be right.

“She didn’t want to keep churning out record after record, and wanted it to feel authentic and real.

“Jessie couldn’t be more excited to share what she has been working on with her fans and she will be announcing her first song in the spring.”

In 2023, the 36-year-old star - who has son Sky, 21 months, with partner Chanan Colman - split from her label Republic Records after 17 years but insisted nothing "dramatic" had happened, she just needed a fresh start.

She said at the time: “There’s no negative spin, nothing’s happened, it’s not dramatic.

“It’s just me literally saying, ‘This doesn’t feel right’ and it hasn’t for years.”

The 'Price Tag' hitmaker later declared herself to be "killing it" after taking control of her career.

She wrote on Instagram: "I have been managing myself and killing it tbh, and I am in the process of sorting the business side (which is 90 per cent of this industry) of leaving a label after 19 years and splits and cuts and money and the list goes on and on and on... and I am a toddler Mum."