JLS will be scaling down their reunion tour because they can't do 'crazy stunts' anymore

The boyband - which consists of Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes, and JB Gill - found fame on the UK version of 'The X Factor' in 2009 and ahead of their upcoming UK tour in November, JB has admitted that he now has a "problem with heights" so he cannot do the "crazy things" they used to on stage.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "The older I've got, the more I have a problem with heights. "We've done some mad things [in the past] ...Every tour, stunt-wise, we've done something crazy.

"But I'll be honest, it's not for me anymore. I like my feet on the ground."

JLS placed second behind Alexandra Burke when they competed on the ITV1 talent show, and were initially active in the charts from 2007 until 2013.

During their heyday, they released hits such as 'Beat Again' and 'Everbody In Love' before getting back together in 2020 for a reunion tourwhich took place the following year.

In 2023, the band reunited again for the 'Everybody Say JLS: The Hits Tour' and in mid-March 2025 they announced that the 'The Club is Alive: The 2025 Hits Tour' would be taking place in November.

In a statement, the band said: "Your boys are back!! We’re SO excited to be back out on the road with another Hits tour bringing the full CLUB vibes to your city! There’s nothing we love more than getting to see you all and perform for you once again. We appreciate your support and we hope you’re ready to party with us and our very special guest - Example - very very soon!!"