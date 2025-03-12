John Legend will never forget the advice late music legend Prince gave him.

The 'Ordinary People' hitmaker was lucky enough to get close to the 'Purple Rain' hitmaker and got to jam with him at his home in Los Angeles at one of his famous after-parties.

The 46-year-old balladeer will always remember the invaluable advice he gave him and how much he cared about artists having control over their artistic works.

Speaking to Lulu on the 'Shout' hitmaker's 'Turning Points' podcast, Legend said of Prince: “We jammed together… he had would have those after-parties at his house in Los Angeles and he would bring me up to jam… it was just cool to be in his presence… he was very keen on making sure artists retained as much control as they could – his advice is always in my head about making sure you control as much as you can.”

The likes of Dave Grohl and Robbie Williams are among the other acts who have had the honour of jamming with Prince.

The ‘Raspberry Beret’ hitmaker died on April 21, 2016, at the age of 57, of an accidental overdose of fentanyl.

Elsewhere, Legend admitted music has been a crucial component in his ability to interact with others.

He shared: “Music opened me up socially – otherwise I don’t know if I would ever talk to anybody… music made it so that I felt comfortable talking to everyone else and interacting with everyone else as music was my way of introducing myself to people…

“As songwriters that’s part of how we find what we want to sing about and what we want to write about because if life is too perfect the songs aren’t very interesting."

Listen back to the full episode via https://open.spotify.com/episode/7yQ2ZcuY89PCY6Vjpk17z2?si=-G-L19E3Q7ST8g1SzjUkeA.