Johnny Marr turned down an "eye-watering" amount of money to reform The Smiths because "the vibe’s not right".

Johnny Marr has opened up about his decision to turn down The Smiths reunion

The 61-year-old musician has revealed he was asked to get back together with his former bandmate Morrissey for a money-spinning reunion more than three decades after they parted ways back in the 1980s, but Marr rejected the deal because it didn't feel right.

During an appearance on the Stick to Football podcast, Marr explained: "We got made an offer recently, but I said no. It was a little bit about principles, but I’m not an idiot, I just think the vibe’s not right.

"It was an eye-watering amount of money, but also, I really like what I’m doing now which makes it a lot easier. I like where I’m at. I still want to write the best song I’ve ever written. I want to be a better performer."

Morrissey, 66, previously lashed out at Marr over the reunion suggestion - claiming the guitarist "ignored the offer" to get the group back together for a 2025 world tour and accusing him of "blocking" the release of a greatest hits album, as well as acquiring "trademark rights and intellectual property" of The Smith.

Morrissey told Medium: "I agreed [to the reunion] because it felt like the last time such a thing would be possible. We’ve all begun to grow old.

"I thought the tour that was offered would be a good way of saying thank you for those who have listened for what suddenly feels like a lifetime.

“It wasn’t because I had any emotional attachment to Marr. I have absolutely none.”

In response, Marr's management said in a statement: "Here are the facts: In 2018, following an attempt by a third party to use The Smiths’ name – and upon discovery that the trademark was not owned by the band – Marr reached out to Morrissey, via his representatives, to work together in protecting The Smiths’ name.

"A failure to respond led Marr to register the trademark himself. It was subsequently agreed with Morrissey's lawyers that this trademark was held for the mutual benefit of Morrissey and Marr.

"As a gesture of goodwill, in January 2024, Marr signed an agreement of joint ownership to Morrissey. Execution of this document still requires Morrissey to sign."

Marr then added: “To prevent third parties from profiting from the band’s name, it was left to me to protect the legacy.

"This I have done on behalf of both myself and my former bandmates. As for the offer to tour, I didn’t ignore the offer – I said no."