JoJo Siwa wants to work with Eminem.

JoJo Siwa wants to duet with Eminem

The Karma singer is keen to "play the entire internet" by secretly teaming up with the Real Slim Shady hitmaker following viral rumours that claimed the rapper hates her.

She told The Sun newspaper: “I’d always say Lady Gaga is my dream collaboration but it’s never gonna happen. Now it’s Slim Shady.

“I’ve thought about reaching out and being like, ‘Dude, there’s this pocket on the internet right now that thinks you absolutely hate me. I think we should play the entire internet.”

"I’d say: ‘You should do a killer diss track, rip me to shreds . . . and at the ending of the song it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, by the way, she wrote this.’ "

JoJo and Eminem have a mutual friend in Sir Elton John, so the former Dance Moms star is hopeful a meeting could happen.

Asked if she thinks Elton could introduce them, she said: “I’m sure he could.”

While the 23-year-old star has released three singles in the last few months, the Raspy singer is not planning on making a full album because she doesn't want the "pressure" of reaching sales targets.

She said: “Prior to Big Brother, I was working towards a bigger project, I had an album, and I halted the whole thing as soon as I got out of the house, because I just feel a little more inspired right now to just write and release.

“The things I want to write about are happening right now.

“If Raspy was to go on the album, it wouldn’t come out for another nine months.

“Some stuff works for the wrong reasons, you know what I mean?

“People would say Bette Davis Eyes worked for the wrong reasons. And Raspy is working for the right reasons.

“But that’s so unpredictable. For me putting all my eggs in this one album basket for it to possibly do good, or probably not do good, I’d rather just not. Why put the pressure on yourself?

“I’ve had so much pressure on myself, and I’d rather just have fun, and release, and write, and have a good time.

“I’ve got lawyers signing off on two songs today. I got writers and producers working on another one that I’m recording when I go back home, and we’re cooking.”