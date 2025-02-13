The Jonas Brothers have marked their 20th anniversary by teasing "new music, a live concert album, a soundtrack, and solo music.”

The Jonas Brothers have plenty more new music on the way

The pop trio – comprising siblings Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas – have thanked fans for their continued support over the past two decades and for making their dreams come true, while also teasing a host of new musical projects.

In a letter to their fan base, the ‘Sucker’ hitmakers penned: “To our incredible fans, As a family, we have been reflecting a lot lately … It’s been 20 years since we started this journey together.

“To us, it feels like just yesterday we were loading up our family mini-van with a couple of guitars and copies of It’s About Time CDs, en route to an afternoon performance at a local mall to play for anyone who would listen.

"We were chasing our dream to play music and connect with others in a deep way that only music can provide. We were teenagers then... actually, Nick wasn't even old enough to get into a PG-13 movie."

Thanking their fans for their support, they continued: "It's seemingly impossible to put our appreciation into words. None of this would have been possible without you. You've shown up for us. Rooted for us. Encouraged us. And inspired us.

"We've made memories with you at shows, bumped into you on the street, run into you at airports, and read your amazing stories on socials.

“We treasure our connection with you as much today as we did when we played our first show. We are celebrating this wild 20-year journey by doing what we love, and we can't wait to share it with you."

The band concluded: "From the bottom of our hearts: thank you. Here's to the next 20 years, and here's to doing it together. The best is yet to come."

The Jonas Brothers - who released their latest record 'The Album' in 2023 - recently revealed they are reuniting with Disney for a new Christmas comedy.

The trio rose to fame in 2008's Disney Channel Original Movie 'Camp Rock' and its 2010 sequel 'Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam', and will once again be working with the House of Mouse on a new festive film coming to Disney+.

The project has the working title 'Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie'.

The brothers revealed the news with a 'Love Actually' spoof showing them holding up pieces of paper with the announcement written on.

As reported by Variety, it will see the siblings "face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families."

The project will be directed by filmmaker Jessica Yu, and she'll be reuniting with 'This Is Us' writers and producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

Songwriter Justin Tranter - who has worked with the likes of Fall Out Boy, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and Chappell Roan - will pen original songs for the movie.

It comes after both Nick and Joe auditioned for the part of Fiyero in the blockbuster musical movie 'Wicked', only to miss out to 'Bridgerton' star Jonathan Bailey.