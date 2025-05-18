Justin Hayward doubts that the Moody Blues will return.

The 'Nights in White Satin' group have been inactive since 2018 and Justin admits that it is difficult to see the band returning following the passing of drummer Graeme Edge – the last surviving original member – in 2021.

Speaking to Mojo magazine, the 78-year-old singer said: "There's only me and Lodgy (bassist John Lodge) left.

"When Graeme died, it really affected me. He loved the group so much. Me and John, we always had things outside of the band, but Graeme devoted his whole life to it. And I just think some of that particular magic is gone.

"I don't want to be in a tribute band – actually, that's not fair – I'm just saying that when Graeme passed the enthusiasm for it changed. And I'm really liking what I do now."

Justin has been in the music business for 60 years but feels fortunate never to have felt the "pressure" of being a celebrity.

He said: "The one thing with the Moodies was, people knew the music, but we were never celebrities. We were a bit snooty about letting the music do the talking, so there was never star pressure.

"I did have my time when I would get recognised, particularly around when 'Forever Autumn' was a hit, but that passes."

Hayward and Lodge enjoyed the hit 'Blue Guitar' away from the Moody Blues and the musician joked that the colour has followed him throughout his career.

He explained: "It's something that a promoter will hang on you.

"But I remember right at the beginning, Mike (Pinder, keyboardist) was hung up with a record called 'Mood Indigo'. And so there was always that aura around us, of blue, that stuck.

"My life is colour coded, though – certain things on certain days, and I don't think I'm unusual in that. Today is green. What's tomorrow? Orange.

"Is there a blue day? Oh, yes... but I'm gonna have to leave it hanging there."