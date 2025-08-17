Karol G will perform during the halftime show of YouTube's first-ever broadcast of an NFL game.

The Colombian star will take to the stage when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, on 5 September, and as well as being the video-sharing platform's first live football match, it also marks the NFL's debut in South America.

Karol said in a statement: “I’m so excited to be part of YouTube’s first-ever NFL live broadcast, it’s truly an honour and a moment I’m so proud to be part of.

“I’ve watched many NFL halftime shows over the years and now having this opportunity to bring my music to this global stage means the world to me.

"I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone in São Paulo and fans all around the world.”

In addition, Kamasi Washington will perform the US national anthem at the game, while Brazilian artist Ana Castela will sing her home country's national anthem.

Angela Courtin, vice president of connected TV and creative studio marketing at YouTube, is excited about the broadcast.

She has said: “This broadcast is a landmark moment in our partnership with the NFL, where the worlds of football, music and creators will powerfully collide.”

Meanwhile, Karol is one of the few Latin artists – including Luis Miguel, Bad Bunny and Shakira – who have embarked on a global stadium tour and she recently admitted she still hasn’t processed how monumental it is.

She told Variety: “I haven’t spoken with [Bad Bunny], but I would love the opportunity to get to talk to him about the experience, because it is such a massive accomplishment that I haven’t fully digested. When we first sat down to route the tour, everyone kept telling me, ‘Don’t you think it’s too much too fast?’ I’m so proud that we did it. I remember thinking ‘My God, Shakira is doing this. I’m doing this?! I get to do what she does on this scale?!’ It’s insane.”

The 34-year-old star recently hit out at critics of her song Latina Forever after she was accused of sexualising women.

She said: “I feel like the bigger the project gets, the harder the people get with me. I think there are different opinions on how I should and shouldn’t be acting at this point in my career and it gets so confusing sometimes that it becomes hard to handle.

“It’s difficult, because the video is incredible but I knew having us in bikinis with me singing about t*** and a** … I just knew it was going to be a talking point. But the way I see it, I am just singing of my realities. I don’t want to change myself to have to please anyone, either. I have emotional songs on this record that are soul-touching, and then I have my fun and sometimes raunchy songs - Latinas are everything. Why can’t we just be everything?”