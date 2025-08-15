Kasabian will release a new album next year.

The Fire hitmakers only released their last LP Happenings in July 2024 but frontman Serge Pizzorno has revealed they are hoping to achieve their eighth successive number one record in the near future.

Serge told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “It’s been seven number ones in a row.

“I’ll tell you why I know. It’s because, outrageously, the first [album] went to number four and the rest all went to number one.

“It’s been amazing for us."

Serge has been inspired by the wave of energy the band experienced during their recent gigs.

He said: “If we’re not on stage, I’m in the studio. I am always making music. It’s a constant thing.

“We just played two warm up shows and two huge festivals off the back of these shows. It feels so exciting.

“The new generation that have got into this record and the generation that have always been with us — they’re combining and it is wild.

“We’ve never seen anything like it. I am telling you, the gigs we have just done have been the most amazing energy. It’s a massive party, a rave.

“These shows have set up the next record so well. We are looking to get something out next year.

And after being in the audience for the first night of Oasis' reunion tour in Cardiff, the 44-year-old rocker was blown away seeing brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher back on stage together again for the first time since 2009.

He said: “I had to see the first one, to be there for the walk on. To see them arm in arm was really special.

“It was surreal and beautiful — and sonically incredible. They sound so, so good.

“You know it was a big moment, a poignant moment. It was inspiring.”

Kasabian have teamed up with Cristale for a new version of their song G.O.A.T, which will be used on all of Sky Sports' Premier League coverage and Serge was keen to "reimagine" the Happenings track.

He said: “Sky heard the song on the record and it was straight away, ‘This is perfect.’

“I wanted to reimagine it. I made it quicker and more epic.

“Cristale is so cool. Someone sent me a link to her Spotify and I was like, ‘Wow, she is great.’ She has an amazing flow.”