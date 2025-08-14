Kate Moss is to present a new podcast series on David Bowie for BBC Radio 6 Music.

David Bowie's 1970s artistic evolution will be the focus of a new BBC podcast hosted by Kate Moss

The 51-year-old model will host David Bowie: Changeling, an eight-part series exploring the late music icon's artistic evolution from 1970 to 1975.

The podcast will be available on BBC Sounds from September 10 and broadcast on 6 Music later in the month, featuring rare and unheard archive interviews with Bowie – who died aged 69 in 2016.

It will also include interviews with those who knew the Space Oddity singer and who continue to be inspired by his work – including Boy George, Chrissie Hynde, Sir Elton John, Robbie Williams and Iggy Pop.

The podcast will also feature archive interviews with the likes of Lady Gaga and the late Sinead O'Connor.

Episodes explore Bowie's early performances with The Hype, his fascination with artist Andy Warhol, as well as the creation of The Rise And Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars and the legacy of the iconic Ziggy Stardust persona.

There will also be a focus on the famous Hammersmith Odeon show where Bowie retired the rock persona, the recording of the album Diamond Dogs and the creation of The Thin White Duke.

Kate, who enjoyed a close friendship with the Ashes to Ashes singer, said: "David Bowie was a very special person. Someone who was much more than a friend – he was an enigma.

"So, when the chance came to dive into this five-year chapter of Bowie's life for 6 Music and BBC Sounds, hearing from those who joined him on his creative journey and those he continues to inspire.

"I was excited to help share the story of such an incredible transformation. This podcast is a real celebration of my friend, a true British icon."

Will Wilkin, commissioning executive, BBC Music for David Bowie: Changeling, said: "David Bowie and Kate Moss both transcend fashion, music, and art – true creative forces constantly reshaping culture. This podcast offers a personal look at Bowie's transformation, revealing his impact and legacy nearly a decade on from his death.

"With Kate's narration, the Bowie archive at V+A East Storehouse, 6 Music's connection to his sound, and Zinc Media's award-winning production, David Bowie: Changeling gathers the voices of those he inspired.

"As Bowie said, 'I don't know where I'm going from here, but I promise it won't be boring' – this is Kate Moss on that constant reinvention that made him an icon."

The podcast series comes as BBC partners, the V+A, launch the David Bowie Centre at V+A East Storehouse.

The David Bowie Centre is a new working archive for the world's largest collection dedicated to the Let's Dance singer's life and works, with free rotating highlights displays from the collection.