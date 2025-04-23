Katy Perry has cancelled two shows in Mexico because construction of the venue will not be completed in time.

Katy Perry's tour is getting off to a rocky start

The 40-year- pop star had been due to take her 'Lifetimes Tour' to the city of Guadalajara on May 1 and 2 but it's now been confirmed the Arena Guadalajara venue will not be ready in time to host the concerts so they have been cancelled along with gigs by Carlos Rivera on April 25 and Intocable on April 26.

Katy shared the news with fans in a post on Instagram, writing: "Sadly, I learned that the construction of Arena Guadalajara will not be complete for their scheduled shows next week, which includes mine on May 1 and 2.

"Last week I sent my team to the Arena to make sure there wasn’t anything we could do to make this happening but it was evident when they arrived that the venue was not ready or safe to receive my show or an audience. I wish I could fix this but it is beyond my control.

"You guys mean the world to me and we have all been on such a beautiful journey together that I will be thinking about how I can create something special for the fans in Guadalajara in the future. I love you all."

A statement from Zignia Live, the promoter and venue owner, added: "We seek to offer you shows with the quality and safety that you deserve, and although we have made our greatest effort together with our contractors and workers, we are not yet completely ready to receive you.

"We will soon be ready to offer you the experience you expect and deserve."

Katy is due to kick off the 'Lifetimes Tour' with three shows at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City on April 23, 25 and 26 which will be followed by two concerts in Monterrey, Mexico on April 28 and 29 before she takes the tour to Houston, Texas on May 7.

The trek will stop in cities across the US before heading to Australia in June. A second North American leg will take place in July and August before the shows go to South America, the UK and Europe with a final gig scheduled for December 7 in Abu Dhabi.