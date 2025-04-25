Kelly Jones found writing his solo album "not a very pleasant experience".

The Stereophonics frontman released his second solo LP, 'Inevitable, Incredible' last year and writing the songs was "unnerving" because so much emotion poured out of him, which he hadn't expected.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Being a songwriter has many sides.

"When I wrote the solo album 'Inevitable, Incredible', the process was really deep, and not a very pleasant experience.

"It was deeply emotional, cathartic and kind of unnerving at times because you didn’t know where those emotions were coming from.

"It’s about being as honest and vulnerable and truthful as I can be. I don’t try to edit myself as I go along.”

Stereophonics have just released their 13th studio album, 'Make 'Em Laugh, Make 'Em Cry, Make 'Em Wait' and Kelly teased fans can expect a wide variety of tracks.

He said: “Some of the stuff on this record is uplifting, anthemic and feel-good and then there are other songs that are introspective.”

August 2027 will mark the 30th anniversary of the group's debut album 'Word Gets Around' but the 50-year-old singer isn't planning anything to mark the milestone.

He said: “I’m not sure if we will make a big deal of it.

“It seems like every two years there is an anniversary for one record or another.

"I’ve always tried to move forward rather than move back.

"I’m proud of what 'Word Gets Around' is.

"I’m really grateful that I continue to write songs and have made 13 albums and have 180 songs to pick and choose from every night.”

The 'Dakota' singer is thrilled he has been able to work with so many of his "idols" over the years.

He reflected: “We’ve had the opportunity to go on the road with all of our idols.

“We were very, very lucky to be on David Bowie’s last tour.

"The Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, U2 – they all took us on tour. You can’t beat that.

"From being taken to see the Stones at a gig in 1989 by my brothers, when they were buying me a bootleg T-shirt, to then opening for the band a few years later – it’s just all a bit surreal, still.

"Oh and Ronnie Wood being in my wedding band, it’s just f***** [ridiculous] really.

"They are the moments I will take with me, because they are things that I thought were never achievable.”