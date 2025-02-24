Korn's founding member Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu hasn't spoken to his bandmates since 2019.

The nu-metal legends' bassist announced his hiatus from the group in 2021 to "take some time off to heal" from some "personal issues".

Fieldy, who was replaced by Suicidal Tendencies bassist Ra Díaz, has now claimed he hasn't had any communication with the 'Freak On A Leash' rockers - completed by Jonathan Davis, James Shaffer, Brian Welch and Ray Luzier - in six years.

Appearing on the 'Basement Talk' podcast recently, he said: “I haven’t talked to those guys since 2019. So it’s like we’re just kind of both…. They’re truckin'.

They’re a machine. They’re going. It’s insane. It’s dope that they can keep on going like that.”

However, Fieldy insists there is no hard feelings between them.

Asked if “it’s all love between everybody", he replied: "Yeah. It’s cool to see them keep on going.

“I’m, like, I need to chill. I’m just kickin’ it.”

In his original hiatus statement, Fieldy claimed he had fallen "back on some of my bad habits" that "caused some tension with the people around me.”

In a note shared with fans online, he wrote: "To all Korn fans worldwide. The past 6 years I’ve been dealing with some personal issues that at times have caused me to fall back on some of my bad habits and has caused some tension with the people around me.

"It’s been suggested to me to take some time off to heal. I’m going to respect what was asked of me and take that time. Unfortunately you will not see me on stage with my band."

The bassist went on to thank his fans and bandmates for their support.

He added: "I will be working towards getting the bad habits out of my system. In the meantime I will be staying creative to keep my mind and soul in a good place. I’m thankful for all of your support, patience and understanding as we all have something that we deal with. Jonathan, Munky, Ray and Head, I love you and I don’t want to bring any tension or bad vibes to the circle."

However, he subsequently released a video on social media to clarify that the "bad habits" he was referring to did not include taking drugs.

He said: “Things are great. I’m having a blast. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.

“I still am exactly where I was my whole life.

Sometimes I don’t have any bad habits. Sometimes I have bad habits. But to clarify, when I made the statement about my bad habits, they weren’t drugs. It’s just, at the end of the day, and I don’t condone this, but when I’m done with all my responsibilities, I have a Bud Light or whatever. As many as I want, to tell you the truth. I’m a grown man.”