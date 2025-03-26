Lady Gaga is set to play London and Manchester as part of 'The MAYHEM Ball Tour'.

Lady Gaga is bringing 'Mayhem' to cities across the globe

The 'Abracadabra' hitmaker has announced three nights at London's O2 Arena on September 29, 20, and October 2, before she plays Manchester's Co-op Live on October 7.

It marks the first time Gaga has played The O2 since 2014, when she brought the 'ArtRave: The ArtPop Ball Tour' to the UK.

Tickets for the UK dates will go on general sale on Thursday April 3 at 12pm via Ticketmaster.co.uk.

Gaga is also bringing the 'Mayhem' to Mexico, Brazil and Singapore, Las Vegas, Seattle, New York City, Miami, Toronto, Chicago, Paris, Berlin and more.

Meanwhile, Gaga will follow in the footsteps of Queen of Pop Madonna when she plays a huge outdoor concert at Copacabana Beach on May 3.

Madonna played to a record-breaking 1.6 million fans at the same location last year, and Gaga can't wait to be reunited with her Little Monsters in Rio de Janeiro.

She posted to X: "It's a great honor to be asked to sing for Rio--for my whole career the fans in Brazil have been part of the lifeblood of the little monsters. I've been dying to come perform for you for years and was heartbroken when I had to cancel years ago because I was hospitalized. Your understanding that I needed that time to heal meant the world to me. I am now coming back and I feel better than ever and am working so hard to make sure this show is one you will never forget. Get ready for MAYHEM on the beach. http://todomundonorio.com (sic)"

‘Mayhem’ includes the hit singles ‘Disease’, ‘Die with a Smile’ featuring Bruno Mars, and 'Abracadabra’.

Gaga described the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Chromatica’ as a tribute to her "love for music, bringing together a wide variety of genres, styles, and different dreams.”

'The MAYHEM Ball Tour' 2025 dates:

Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

THE MAYHEM BALL EUROPE/UK 2025 DATES

Mon Sep 29 – London, UK – O2 Arena

Tue Sep 30 – London, UK – O2 Arena

Thu Oct 02 – London, UK – O2 Arena

Tue Oct 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

Sun Oct 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Mon Oct 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Sun Oct 19 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Mon Oct 20 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Wed Oct 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Tue Nov 04 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Wed Nov 05 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Sun Nov 09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Tue Nov 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena

Thu Nov 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Fri Nov 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Mon Nov 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Tue Nov 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Thu Nov 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena