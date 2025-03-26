Lady Gaga is set to play London and Manchester as part of 'The MAYHEM Ball Tour'.
The 'Abracadabra' hitmaker has announced three nights at London's O2 Arena on September 29, 20, and October 2, before she plays Manchester's Co-op Live on October 7.
It marks the first time Gaga has played The O2 since 2014, when she brought the 'ArtRave: The ArtPop Ball Tour' to the UK.
Tickets for the UK dates will go on general sale on Thursday April 3 at 12pm via Ticketmaster.co.uk.
Gaga is also bringing the 'Mayhem' to Mexico, Brazil and Singapore, Las Vegas, Seattle, New York City, Miami, Toronto, Chicago, Paris, Berlin and more.
Meanwhile, Gaga will follow in the footsteps of Queen of Pop Madonna when she plays a huge outdoor concert at Copacabana Beach on May 3.
Madonna played to a record-breaking 1.6 million fans at the same location last year, and Gaga can't wait to be reunited with her Little Monsters in Rio de Janeiro.
She posted to X: "It's a great honor to be asked to sing for Rio--for my whole career the fans in Brazil have been part of the lifeblood of the little monsters. I've been dying to come perform for you for years and was heartbroken when I had to cancel years ago because I was hospitalized. Your understanding that I needed that time to heal meant the world to me. I am now coming back and I feel better than ever and am working so hard to make sure this show is one you will never forget. Get ready for MAYHEM on the beach. http://todomundonorio.com (sic)"
‘Mayhem’ includes the hit singles ‘Disease’, ‘Die with a Smile’ featuring Bruno Mars, and 'Abracadabra’.
Gaga described the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Chromatica’ as a tribute to her "love for music, bringing together a wide variety of genres, styles, and different dreams.”
'The MAYHEM Ball Tour' 2025 dates:
Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center
THE MAYHEM BALL EUROPE/UK 2025 DATES
Mon Sep 29 – London, UK – O2 Arena
Tue Sep 30 – London, UK – O2 Arena
Thu Oct 02 – London, UK – O2 Arena
Tue Oct 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
Sun Oct 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Mon Oct 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Sun Oct 19 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
Mon Oct 20 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
Tue Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Wed Oct 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Tue Nov 04 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Wed Nov 05 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Sun Nov 09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Tue Nov 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena
Thu Nov 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Fri Nov 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Mon Nov 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Tue Nov 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Thu Nov 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
