Lady Gaga's dream collaborator John Lennon

Lady Gaga has revealed that John Lennon would be her dream collaborator.

The 38-year-old singer and actress named the late Beatles star - who was murdered in 1980 at the age of 40 - as the musician she would most like to collaborate with.

At a fan-led press conference to celebrate the release of her new album 'Mayhem', Gaga said: "I think it would have been John Lennon. I think he had such a beautiful heart, and I think that’s one of my favourite things in like the history of music is when you don’t just remember an artist for their music but you remember them for their heart."

She showed fans the peace sign tattoo on her wrist and added: "This peace sign was right outside 72nd street by the Dakota, where he was sadly taken from the world, but the peace sign was there every day and Yoko would put flowers outside, I got this tattoo because of that. I never forgot what he stood for and it’s what I stand for too."

John was shot and killed in the archway of the Dakota, his residence in New York City, as he and his wife Yoko Ono approached the building.

The killer, Mark David Chapman, was an American Beatles fan, who had planned the killing over several months and waited for Lennon at the Dakota all day, even getting him to sign a copy of the album 'Double Fantasy'.

Meanwhile, Gaga has previously compared herself to Lennon, revealing they shared a lack of satisfaction with their work.

She told NME: "I am perpetually unhappy with what I create. Even though I might tell you that ‘Edge Of Glory’ is a pop masterpiece, when it’s all said and finished there will be things I dread, and every time I listen to it I’ll hear them.

"In John Lennon‘s [1980] Playboy interview he talked about how he hated certain songs because of the way they were finished. And they might be my favourite songs, but Lennon couldn’t listen to them.”