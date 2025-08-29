Lady Gaga will release her Wednesday song The Dead Dance on Wednesday, September 3.

Mother Monster has officially confirmed the song she has penned for season two of Tim Burton's hit Netflix Gothic drama will drop next week.

Gaga, who will also make a cameo this season, announced at Spotify and Netflix’s Wednesday Graveyard Gala in New York City on Thursday night (28.08.25): “I had a wonderful time working on Wednesday season two, even just being a small part of the show.

“I loved working with Tim Burton and Jenna [Ortega, Wednesday Addams] and everyone here, it’s so incredible. Thank you. I’m also here to confirm my song The Dead Dance is coming.”

A theatrical music video helmed by Burton is also said to be on the way.

The Abracadabra hitmaker is confirmed to guest star as Rosaline Rotwood, an iconic Nevermore Academy teacher whose mysterious past entwines with Ortega’s Wednesday.

Per Variety, the track is co-written with her Mayhem collaborators Andrew Watt and Cirkut.

Fuelling speculation around Gaga’s role, she and Wednesday director Burton were spotted filming on Mexico’s infamous Island of the Dolls — a creepy locale littered with disfigured dolls and ghostly lore. Burton praised Gaga: “She’s such an artist… working with her is endlessly inspiring.”

Gaga told Entertainment Weekly of her role earlier this year: “I don’t want to give away anything about being part of the show.

"I want to keep it extra secret - but I love Jenna and I really had an amazing time!”

Her cameo in season two comes after the viral dance from the show set to Gaga's 2011 hit Bloody Mary.