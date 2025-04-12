Lana Del Rey's upcoming album has been delayed.

Lana Del Rey's album delayed

The record - previously called 'The Right Person Will Stay' - has now had a change of title and will not be ready for it's planned May 21 release date, the star has announced.

She shared on Instagram: "I'm really happy for this album to be moving along. I do have a lot more to say [about] that ... I mean, you do know it's not going to come on time right? Like... should I even tell you that the name changed again? Should I tell you that now, while you're so happy you even have a song? Yeah... maybe I'll wait."

However, Lana did treat fans to her new single 'Henry, Come On', the first track from the upcoming country album.

The song is a collaboration with Nashville's Luke Laird, who has worked with Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton and Little Big Town.

And, fans should hear more of the record when Lana performs at the Stagecoach music festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California later this month.

Speaking previously to NME about the follow-up to 2023’s ‘Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, Lana said: “I’ve maybe less to say in terms of any self-revealing things like on ‘Tunnel’ or ‘Blue Bannisters’ or ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, and just more melodic.

“Maybe more American Songbook style?”

The 'Sad Girl' hitmaker previously revealed she worked with regular collaborator Jack Antonoff and country music maker Laird on the record.

Speaking at Billboard’s pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles last year, she teased: "If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country. We’re going country. It’s happening.

"That’s why Jack has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years."

In an Instagram video, she said: "Jack's [Antonoff] in town, I'm going to see him work on some little songs. I've had a really beautiful week with [songwriter and producer] Luke Laird."