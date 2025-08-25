Leona Lewis manifested Las Vegas residency

Leona Lewis manifested her Las Vegas residency.

The 40-year-old singer will play 33 shows at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas between November 1 and January 3 and Leona shared how she landed the exciting gig.

Speaking on Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo’s Nearly Parents podcast, she said: “I saw Celine Dion in Vegas. In the back of my mind when I saw her, I just visualised myself there.

“All these years later, it’s actually happening. It’s crazy and amazing.”

A statement on The Venetian’s website, stated: “Delivering an enchanting evening of career-spanning records, including Bleeding Love, Better In Time, and her new Christmas classic One More Sleep, Leona’s impressive vocals will be on full display inside the intimate venue with a must-see Christmas event designed to capture the spirit of the season. Leona Lewis’ Holiday Residency will offer guests of all ages the ultimate way to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas with a one-of-a-kind holiday experience not to be missed.”

Leona previously said: “I’m elated to bring this show to Voltaire as it’s been years in the making, made specially for my fans. Christmas has always been such a special time for me and my family and there's nothing quite like the energy of Las Vegas during the holidays. Can’t wait to take the stage!”

Meanwhile, Leona previously revealed that welcoming daughter Carmel in 2022 with her professional dancer husband Dennis Jauch had changed how she approaches her career.

According to The Mirror, she said: “I feel like it definitely unlocks a different part of your brain, You do start seeing things differently. It distills everything in such a way that you are just kind of picking out what’s really right for you.

"What I truthfully really want to do. I feel like it cuts out a lot of the noise because you literally just don’t have the time to do everything, so you just pick out the golden nuggets. I was definitely a big people pleaser – make people happy, be there for everyone. But sometimes the power is in the ‘no’.

“It changes you as a person. I keep saying, like, it’s not even a new chapter, it’s a new book for me. This is a whole new life and I’m relearning myself.”