Level 42's Mark King fears artificial intelligence is going to go rogue and kill people.

Mark King and Aruba Red - Jack Bruce's daughter - at the Jam for Jack event

The 66-year-old music legend does not care if musicians turn to the tool to help them with writing songs, but is petrified if AI becomes too smart and decides to wipe out humans.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz at the 'Jam for Jack' event - a musical tribute to the late Cream bassist Jack Bruce - recently: "[With AI] the genie’s out of the bottle, so it's not something you'd be able to put back in.

"So, is it a good thing? Is it a bad thing? If it's helpful, it's good. We're all worried about it writing songs for people, and they're singing things.

"But that's nothing compared to the fact that if it gets too intelligent and decides that, in fact, humans are a waste of space and decides to go all Robocop and kill us all, that's not so good.

"I mean, what can we do? How does it get controlled? Somebody's going to use it for bad. Somebody's going to use it for good.

"That's just human nature."

Mark - who is the lead singer in the 'Lessons in Love' group - will not be turning to AI to write new music any time soon as he thinks his contributions to the art form have come and gone.

The 'Something About You' hitmaker admitted: "My contribution musically is in the past.

"I've done all that, and I don't think I could sit down and come up with anything worthwhile or anything that was as good as I've done in the past because for me, it was then, there was a real need to do it.

"I don't have that anymore. I think I'm ready for that nursing home."

When on his milk round in Cowes, Isle of Wright, Mark was familiar with AI.

He revealed: "We used to have an AI guy came around every week.

"It was artificial insemination, and that's what he was.

"He was a vet, and he used to come around and impregnate the cows so they keep producing milk.

"And that's what AI meant to me when I was 17 years of age.

"Now I'm 66 it means something else."

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Gibson Garage London, off Oxford Circus, Gibson hosted a number of special in-store events including an intimate event in aid of the Jack Bruce Foundation.

‘Jam For Jack’ featured live performances from Mark King, Phil Manzanera, Gary Husband, Jack Bruce’s Big Blues Band, Art Themen, Liam Bailey, Aruba Red, Kyla Simone Bruce, Marlee King and Nandi.

