Lewis Capaldi’s chart-topping ballad Someone You Loved has become one of Scotland’s most requested songs at funerals.

The Scottish singer, 28, was propelled to international fame in 2019 thanks to the track, which is now frequently chosen by grieving families to say farewell to loved ones, according to figures released by Co-op Funeralcare.

Lewis has long described the song as deeply personal, written in the aftermath of his grandmother’s death rather than about his former partner Paige Turley, 27, as many fans once believed.

The performer dedicated the song to teenager Robbie McArthur, 18, from Lochgelly in Fife, during his TRNSMT festival set in 2019.

Before performing the hit, he told the audience: “This song is dedicated to Robbie McArthur.”

Robbie had died weeks earlier, and the ballad was played at his funeral.

The tribute followed a message from Robbie’s mother, Carmen Duff, who is said to have told Lewis how the song seemed to follow her on visits to her son’s grave.

According to reports at the time, she said: “It always came on the radio whenever I went there.”

Figures released by Co-op Funeralcare highlight how Someone You Loved has become the most modern addition to Scotland’s most-played funeral songs.

Leading the list, however, is Dutch violinist André Rieu’s rendition of the bagpipe standard Highland Cathedral – a piece often renowned for being haunting and solemn.

Other choices remain closely tied to Scottish identity.

Flower of Scotland by the Corries, long embraced as a national anthem, is frequently requested at farewell ceremonies, while Dougie MacLean’s Caledonia continues to feature heavily at services across the country.

Football club allegiances also play a role in the songs selected for goodbyes.

The Proclaimers’ Sunshine on Leith is regularly heard at ceremonies for Hibernian supporters, while Celtic fans often choose Gerry and the Pacemakers’ You’ll Never Walk Alone. For Rangers supporters, Tina Turner’s The Best is a common pick.

Gill Stewart, managing director of Co-op Funeralcare, said: “Talking about the music you’d like at your funeral is a simple yet meaningful step that can bring real comfort to those left behind.”