The BRIT Awards will pay tribute to Liam Payne with an emotional video montage.

Liam Payne tribute for BRIT Awards

The 31-year-old singer - who died in October 2024 after plunging from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires - will be remembered at the awards in London on Saturday (01.03.25), with a video introduced by host Jack Whitehall.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "The Brits have created a video package which celebrates how incredible Liam was.

"Jack was a friend of Liam’s and they think it would be fitting for him to introduce the montage, which takes in Liam’s life and career.

"It will include clips of him performing on The X Factor with One Direction, as well as some of his biggest and best moments with the band and as a solo artist.

“It is an incredibly emotional watch but the Brits think what they have created will truly do Liam justice.”

There had been some speculation that Liam's One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik would reunite at the ceremony to pay tribute to Liam but it was decided "that it should purely be about Liam".

"This moment will be all about him, and will allow the stars in the room and fans watching at home to take a few minutes to remember how incredible he was."

Liam won seven BRIT awards with One Direction and performed at the ceremony with Rita Ora in 2018.