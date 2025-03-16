Lily Allen is "surprised" that Charli XCX is not headlining Glastonbury,

The 39-year-old singer is delighted that US pop star Olivia Rodrigo will take to the Pyramid stage during the Worthy Farm festival in June but assumed that the '360' hitmaker would be up there instead, especially because she is English and has had "huge moments" in music recently.

She is quoted by The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: "I’m absolutely over the moon for her. I think it’s going to be amazing and she will absolutely smash it.

"However, Charli XCX not headlining was a bit of a surprise, just because of the sheer amount of material that she has and how long she’s been around, and she’s English, and she’s had her f****** huge moment. So I don’t really understand why that’s happened."

Charli XCX - who recently won five BRIT Awards at the annual music ceremony - will be taking to the stage on the second day and will be top of the bill on the second stage on Saturday 28 June.

Alanis Morisette, Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams, Lola Young and US rap star Doechi, will all make their debuts at the prestigious events, whilst acts such as Wolf Alice, Wet Leg, Fatboy Slim, Loyle Carner and Scissor Sisters will all be making a comeback.

Neil Young was previously announced as headlining the Saturday night, whilst Sir Rod Stewart will hone the coveted legends slot, previously taken by the likes of Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue and Sir Elton John.

In a message alongside a poster of the billing, Glastonbury organisers wrote on Instagram: "Heree is the first Glastonbury Festival 2025 line-up poster. Many more acts and attractions still to be announced."

In 2022, 'good 4 u' hitmaker Olivia was joined at the festival by Lily where they performed a rendition of the politically-charged track 'F*** You' on the Other stage.