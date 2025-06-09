Lily Allen's music is "having an actual resurgence" online among "young kids".

The pop star released four albums between 2006 and 2018 and had huge hits with tracks including Smile, The Fear and Not Fair, and Lily is now convinced the songs are finding a new audience on the internet even though she "finds it hard" listening to them herself.

During an appearance on her Miss Me? podcast, Lily explained: "I do find it hard listening to that music. I'm not ashamed of it because I think it was good for what it was at the time. And actually I think it does still stand up ...

"It's having an actual resurgence on the internet. I know because my royalty payments are going up. There are young kids that are into my music now."

She added she has been "been tracking the new wave of interest through streaming data".

Lily has been back in the studio working on new material and she recently admitted she's been using music like "therapy" after a tough year in which she split from her actor husband David Harbour.

On the podcast, she said: "Music is the one place where I can let it all go. It's almost like therapy. I like to write and record at the same time with somebody else in the room - there's something therapeutic about it.

"My producer or my co-writers become almost like therapists because I'm processing the things that I'm going through in real time ...

"I can do that in music, but I can't really do it when I'm talking to friends or my parents. It doesn't mean I'm being inauthentic ... I just don't feel like I can sum things up properly. But I can do it in a three-and-a-half minute pop song."

Lily previously admitted she hopes to release a new album by the end of 2025 after she finishes her stint in Henrik Ibsen’s classic play 'Hedda Gabler' which runs at the Theatre Royal Bath's Ustinov Studio in Bath, England this summer.

During an appearance on 'Miss Me?', Lily explained: "Firstly, I’m going to go and get my head straight for a bit. "I’m doing a little bit of work on myself in this beginning period of the year, then I’m going to do some more writing, then I’m going to do my play, hopefully, maybe get an album out by the end of the year. That would be nice, wouldn’t it?"

She added: "It’s [the album is] not real, I’m just trying to manifest it now. Listen, I’ve got this. We’re bringing Lily Allen back in 2025."