Fleetwood Mac star Mick Fleetwood has reunited in the studio with former bandmate Lindsey Buckingham.

Lindsey Buckingham has offered to feature on former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Mick Fleetwood's new solo album

The ousted member of the legendary rock'n'roll band has offered to play guitar and sing on Fleetwood's new solo album, with new studio pictures of the pair shared on Threads by producer Carl Falk.

Falk captioned the post: “Slightly unreal moment to sit with Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood to play Lindsey the album we have been working on.

“And to see his genuine happiness for Mick to finally do his own album and offering to play guitar and to sing on it. Can’t wait to finish this one.”

Guitarist Buckingham was replaced by Mike Campbell of the Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Crowded House after being fired once again from the legendary group in 2018.

The former bandmates working together again comes after drummer Fleetwood admitted he would like to see Buckingham and lead singer Stevie Nicks - who dated each other in the early 70s - put their differences aside and "pal up a bit more".

Fleetwood - who co-founded the iconic rock band in the 1960s - told Us Weekly: "I always have a fantasy that [Nicks] and Lindsay would pal up a bit more and just say everything’s OK for them both. But we’ve had such an incredible career."

He planned to reunite the band before keyboard player, vocalist and songwriter Christine McVie passed away in November 2022, aged 79.

However, Nicks has insisted she couldn’t continue without McVie.

She also confessed she could only cope with "about three minutes" of being in the presence of Buckingham.

The pair were briefly reunited at McVie's funeral in 2023, and not only did they have an awkward reunion, but she believes she was playing with the weather beyond the grave, as they experienced a hurricane that made for a "really intense" atmosphere at the celebration of life.

In a lengthy interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Nicks recalled: “Christine threw down a hurricane on top of Nobu, which is where we had it.

“Almost blew the whole place away, honest to God. Tore down the entire deck that was all decorated and everything. So it was kind of crazy. We all felt like she was there, because it was really intense."

Nicks insists she gave Buckingham "more than 300 million chances" to change his ways.

She continued: “The only time I’ve spoken to Lindsey was there, for about three minutes. I dealt with Lindsey for as long as I could. You could not say that I did not give him more than 300 million chances.”

The firing came after an alleged altercation between the former couple at the MusicCares benefit in 2018.

The 'Dreams' hitmaker claimed her ex "wasn't very nice" to "anybody", including her pop star friend Harry Styles, and it was actually her parents who persuaded her to send him on his way.