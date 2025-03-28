Linkin Park have released their new single 'Up From The Bottom'.

The new track follows the release of the 'From Zero' comeback album last November and the single - which was released on Thursday (27.03.25) night - was also shared with an accompanying music video.

'Up From the Bottom' will feature on a deluxe edition of 'From Zero' - which is being released on May 16 - alongside other new tracks 'Let You Fade' and 'Unshatter' and five live songs.

One of the band's lead vocalists Mike Shinoda said in a statement about the new single: "'Up From The Bottom' was created in between tours this year, infused with the electricity of those first shows back after a long hiatus.

"'Let You Fade' was a song that began during the 'From Zero' sessions but found its final shape in sessions after the album’s release. 'Unshatter' was an early track we made while recording 'From Zero'; Emily’s huge vocal in the bridge was one of the moments that gave us an indication of what was possible together.

"We are so grateful for the incredible reception to 'From Zero'. This new chapter, our continuing journey, and the connection between the band and fans has been more than we could’ve hoped for. Thank you for listening."

When asked about the single by Billboard last month, the band's DJ Joe Hahn said: "In my opinion, it's the best song we've ever made."

The 'Breaking the Habit' rockers had been on hiatus since the tragic death of frontman Chester Bennington - who took his own life aged 41 in 2017 - but they ended their self-imposed break with Dead Sara singer Emily Armstrong on vocals and Colin Brittain on drums in place of Rob Bourdon.

Explaining how the band decided to return with Emily as singer, Shinoda said: "The more we worked with Emily and Colin, the more we enjoyed their world-class talents, their company, and the things we created. We feel really empowered with this new line-up and the vibrant and energised new music we’ve made together. We’re weaving together the sonic touchpoints we’ve been known for and still exploring new ones."