Little Simz wants people to stop calling her a female rapper.

Little Simz wants to be simply known as an 'artist'

The 31-year-old MC and actress has wants to simply be seen as an "artist", rather than having the focus put on her gender.

She told the 'Louis Theroux' podcast: "It just feels a bit lazy, and I understand sometimes it's the quickest and easiest way to just identify what someone is, but it just never really sat well with me, that title.

"I'm just an artist and that's it."

Simz also opened up on her struggles creating her upcoming sixth album 'Lotus', and during the writing she was "having to essentially make a record that I'm struggling to believe in".

She added: "Which is weird because I've always been a confident kid. I've always believe in myself.

"So the minute I'm plagued with self-doubt I'm like, 'Whoa, this is mad. I don't know how to deal with this.

"'I don't know if this is the path I should be continuing.' "

'Lotus' was originally set to be released on May 9, but was delayed until Friday (06.06.25)due to the "scheduling of shooting a movie".

She said in a statement shared to Instagram: "Hey guys, when I used to get asked does it get hectic with doing music and acting, my response was always “Mmm nah not really you know.”

"Well, that time has come and unfortunately I’m having to push my album back to June 6th due to scheduling of shooting a movie that just came in.

"Not ideal for me or you I know, trust me, I’ve tried many ways around but it just means I can’t do the film otherwise.(sic)"

Simz asked her fans for "grace and patience" and promised they would still get to hear new music from her in the meantime.

She added: “If there was ever a time I ask for your grace and patience it’s now.

“You can expect more music from Lotus in the meantime but the pushback date for the album in full will be June 6th 2025.

”I’m sorry maynnnnn, I proper am.

“But only a few more extra weeks then yours.

“I love you forever thank you in advance for your understanding. [White heart and lotus emojis]. Simz x(sic)"