Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Kim Petras to headline Outloud Music Festival

Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Kim Petras will headline the Outloud Music Festival at Los Angeles’ WeHo Pride.

The trio will be the star attractions at the two-day event, which will take place on May 31 and June 1.

The outdoor event - which will return to West Hollywood Park in 2025 - will be produced by entertainment agency JJLA, and is set to feature performances from Paris Hilton, Honey Dijon, Shygirl Presents: Club Shy, Pabllo Vittar, Rebecca Black, Empress Of, Horse Meat Disco, Tommy Genesis, Sasha Colby, Alyssa Edwards and Onya Nurve.

Flyana Boss, Alex Chapman, The Knocks x Dragonette with Aquaria, Meredith Marks (DJ Set), Frankie Grande, Corook, Rose Gray, Chrissy Chlapecka, Zoe Gitter, Xana, Kalie Shorr, Grant Knoche and Neverending Nina will also perform while more acts will be announced in the coming months.

Jeff Consoletti, Outloud founder and executive producer, told Variety: "At a time when our rights and visibility continue to be challenged, it’s more important than ever for the LGBTQ+ community, allies and advocates to come together in solidarity. This festival is a place where we celebrate and empower queer artists on a massive scale. As we continue to grow, so does our impact in bringing the LGBTQ+ community to the forefront of entertainment."

City of West Hollywood Mayor Chelsea Lee Byers added: "We’re thrilled to have the Outloud Music Festival as part of WeHo Pride weekend in West Hollywood. Each year, Pride Starts Here and we have so much planned for WeHo Pride. Right now, as adverse forces threaten our hard-fought rights, it’s vitally important to create safe and affirming space for LGBTQ+ people and to celebrate artists and performers who embrace that love always wins. It will be an amazing WeHo Pride weekend in West Hollywood, and I encourage everyone to stay up to date on the latest by visiting wehopride.com."