Lizzo is "stressing out" over streaming services algorithms amid fears her fans "don’t even know" she released new music.

Lizzo is worrying about the state of the music industry

Last month, the pop star recently released new mixtape My Face Hurts From Smiling - featuring 13 tracks and contributions from SZA and Doja Cat - but Lizzo has confessed she's worried about the "shambles" of the music industry as her new recordings don't seem to be reaching her fanbase.

In a post on TikTok, she explained: "The music industry is in complete shambles right now, and you can use that to your advantage ...

"Back in the day, the music industry was very algorithmic, as any other industry was, but that industry was controlled to a certain exten.

"Now that we are in the digital streaming age, there is no control over the algorithm, and it is stressing people the f*** out. Myself included ...

"Every major artist besides Beyonce has dropped music this year, or is planning to drop music this year.

"I just dropped the deluxe to my mixtape today. And yet, there are still people who don’t even know I dropped music."

She went on to add: "Every major artist, from Lady Gaga to Drake, has dropped albums this year, and yet everyone is saying there’s no song of the summer.

"I’m going to be completely honest with you guys. It’s not because the music isn’t incredible. It’s because the way that the algorithm is set up, no one can serve the masses anymore.

"This industry used to be based on serving the masses, basically like servicing your song out to certain channels and certain radio stations.

"The internet space wasn’t so congested. There was a clear channel back in the day for major artists to put their music out and serve the masses."

Lizzo added that TikTok’s For You page is great news for new artists but she fears more established stars are missing out.

She said: "For new artists, this is actually incredible news. You now more than ever, have an advantage over even major artists to get your music out there and connecting with people at a way quicker rate ...

"Right now is the time to put yourself out there. I wouldn’t even try to go the old school route and get signed. I would just make as much music as possible, as much content as possible and put it on the internet.

"Anyway, I say all that to say that this year has been an incredible year for music. It just hasn’t been on your algorithm."