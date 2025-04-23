Lola Young leads the list of nominees for the Ivor Novello Awards.

The 24-year-old singer has been nominated for three gongs, including Best Album, Best Song Musically and Lyrically, and the Rising Star Award.

Lola released her second studio album, 'This Wasn't Meant for You Anyway', in 2024. But she will face stiff competition for the Best Album award from Charli XCX, Ghetts, Jordan Rakei, and BERWYN.

RAYE, Ghetts, and Conor Dickinson have all been nominated for two awards each, with RAYE receiving nods in the Most Performed Work and the Best Song Musically and Lyrically categories.

Tom Gray, the chair of The Ivors Academy, said: "Everyone knows The Ivors are the most joyful celebration of music making in the calendar. Many of the most talented and creative people on the planet get together to celebrate each other’s exceptional originality and craft.

"Congratulations to all of the remarkable nominees this year. It’s a huge privilege for The Ivors Academy to champion music creation in all its forms."

Jade Thirlwall - who is best known for starring in Little Mix, the chart-topping girl group - has been nominated for the Best Contemporary Song accolade for her first solo single, 'Angel of My Dreams'.

Elsewhere, Wham! - the pop ground founded by George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley in 1981 - have received a nomination for 'Last Christmas', their 1984 hit single.

However, Wham! will face competition for the Most Performed Work gong from the likes of Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and Myles Smith.

Meanwhile, the nominees for the Rising Star Award with Amazon Music include Bea and her Business, Liang Lawrence, LULU., Nia Smith and Lola.

The award winners will be announced at Grosvenor House in London on May 22.

Full list of nominees for The Ivors 2025 with Amazon Music:

Best album:

Charli XCX - Brat

Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose

Jordan Rakei - The Loop

Lola Young - This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway

Berwyn - Who Am I

Best contemporary song:

Pa Salieu - Allergy

Jade - Angel of My Dreams

Sans Soucis - Circumnavigating Georgia

Ghetts ft Sampha - Double Standards

Bashy - How Black Men Lose Their Smile

Best song musically and lyrically:

Laura Marling - Child of Mine

Raye - Genesis

Fontaines DC - In the Modern World

Lola Young - Messy

Orla Gartland - Mine

Most performed work:

Harry Styles - As It Was

Dua Lipa - Houdini

Wham! - Last Christmas

Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe - Prada

Myles Smith - Stargazing

Rising star:

Bea and her Business

Liang Lawrence

Lola Young

LULU.

Nia Smith

Best original film score:

Fly Me To the Moon - Daniel Pemberton

Hard Truths - Gary Yershon

Kneecap - Michael 'Mickey J' Asante

The Substance - Raffertie

The Zone of Interest - Mica Levi

Best original video game score:

Empire of the Ants - Mathieu Alvado and Mark Choi

Farewell North - John Konsolakis

Flock - Eli Rainsberry

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II - David Garcia Diaz

The Casting of Frank Stone - Boxed Ape

Best television soundtrack:

Black Doves - Martin Phipps

Mary and George - Oliver Coates

Rivals - Jack Halama and Natalie Holt

True Detective: Night Country - Vince Pope

Until I Kill You - Carly Paradis