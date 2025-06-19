Lola Young will release her third studio album, I’m Only F****** Myself, on September 19.

The Messy hitmaker has announced her next studio effort alongside the new single, Not Like That Anymore, "a fist-in-the-air anthem built for shouting back at the world", set for release on Friday (20.06.25).

A press release notes that: "Lola’s upcoming third album encapsulates emotional and musical growth. It’s a bright, touching body of work that often dives into the dark and raw but is counterbalanced by Lola’s uncompromising attitude, unafraid to get candid with exactly how she feels."

It continued: "I’m Only F****** Myself explores themes of self-sabotage, using vices like sex and drugs as a form of escapism, which can quickly turn into nihilism."

Fans have already heard the infectious earworm, One Thing.

I'm Only F****** Myself follows 2024's Top 20 LP This Wasn't Meant for You Anyway.

The 24-year-old star has been racking up awards and was honoured with the ASCAP Vanguard Award in recognition of her growing list of achievements on June 17.

The ASCAP accolade followed Lola receiving the Rising Star Award at this year's Ivor Novellos.

Meanwhile, Lola recently suffered a technical glitch when her earpiece malfunctioned during her performance of Messy at Capital's Summertime Ball.

The star was praised by fellow pop star RAYE, who commented on a TikTok of the viral moment: "Sound travel[s] slowly, especially across a venue this big.

"Like a 3 second difference from it coming out of speakers to reaching the other side of the stadium, without in ears or a floor monitor, it is almost impossible to sing in time or pitch yourself !!

"Lola you’re doing amazing! So proud of you. (sic)"