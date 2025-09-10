Louis Tomlinson has a "good feeling" about his third solo album.

Louis Tomlinson has been drip-feeding updates about his third solo album

The former One Direction star took to social media to update fans on his follow-up to 2022's Faith in the Future this week, revealing he was listening to the finished product and getting excited for fans to hear it.

He posted to X on Wednesday (10.09.25): "Just sat listening to the new record and I’ve got a really really good feeling this time round! Can’t wait for you all to hear it!!"

In April, Louis described the songs as "sunny" with a dash of "chaos" when asked by a fan on X what to expect.

In July, while performing at Lodz Summer Festival, Louis confirmed he'd "actually finished the next record".

The 33-year-old star previously insisted he wanted to take his time with his third outing and was unsure when it would be released.

Speaking to media at the Rolling Stone Awards UK in 2023, Louis was asked if he'd penned any new material for the record, to which he replied: “It's funny, I wrote maybe four or five tunes in one of the breaks of the tour legs ... I don't know when the next record is gonna come, but the thing with me is: when I start writing, I'm just desperate to release stuff as soon as possible, so I wanna take a bit of time with this record, so when that might be, who knows."

However, with the star drip-feeding updates to fans, it sounds like they won't have too much longer to wait.

Meanwhile, Louis previously admitted he no longer feels like he's in competition with his former One Direction bandmates.

It took him a long time to stop comparing his solo success to that of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, the late Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik, who quit before they went on an indefinite hiatus in 2015, and Louis admitted it became "a little bit toxic".

Asked by Brazil's G1 publication if he still felt competitive with his fellow 1D stars, he replied: "No, I don't. Truthfully. But I do think that anyone — and obviously, there won't be a lot of people who can relate to this — but anyone who has been in a similar situation of being in a band and then kind of going out on your own, there is always that element of... the only thing you have to cross reference with is other members of the band. That's literally all you've got. And it took me... I think it's a maturity thing, maybe. It took me a long time to look at it for what it was. Because that's where petulance starts to come in. You start to think, 'If they're getting that, why am I not getting this?'. And it just becomes a little bit toxic."

Louis - who released his debut solo album, Walls, in 2020 - is feeling confident in the music he's making and has always been "immensely proud" of his former bandmates.

He continued: "Unfortunately, it is the nature of the music industry. It is competitive by nature. We're all competing for spots. But I look at it in a very different way now. But as I said, that takes maturity. And truthfully, I also needed to succeed on my own to kind of get through that. And get past that. And that kind of comes back to that confidence I feel now, to be able to say these things. Oh, and just to reiterate, because it's important: while I felt competitive, or more competitive than I am now, that's not to say that I wasn't immensely proud of everything the boys were doing. It was more about reflecting on my own situation. Just about thinking: 'Oh, I wish I had a bit of that.'

Whereas I do feel in a much, much different place now. And it's a nicer thing to feel, it's not always the nicest feeling to feel so competitive."

As It Was hitmaker Harry is the most successful member of the What Makes You Beautiful group when it comes to numbers, having embarked on a career in acting as well as his chart-topping music.