Louise Redknapp felt "miserable" during her time in Eternal.

Louise Redknapp quit the girl group in 1995

The 50-year-old singer starred in the chart-topping girl group in the early 90s, but Louise quit Eternal in 1995 to embark on a solo career.

She told The Independent: "I felt really lost. I didn’t feel like I was adding anything. My confidence was low. All I’d ever wanted to be was a pop star and I was miserable."

Louise found a kindred spirit in Robbie Williams, who left Take That around the same time.

Louise shared: "We both felt like the odd ones out within our bands. It was nice to know someone else who felt a bit lonely.”

Louise has enjoyed a successful solo career, and she feels proud that she's still recording new music.

The pop singer - who is releasing her new album, 'Confessions', in May - explained: "It’s a good time to be making music because you’ve got your Kylies and … see, I’m of two minds about this. I think you’ve got to be the lucky one – there’s no general rule of thumb. There are certain radio stations, regardless of the song, that will not play you because you’re of a certain age.

"I’ve made a record produced by someone who’s just won a Grammy – there is something current there. But all I can do is try and break down those walls, and definitely ten years ago that would have been unthinkable."

Louise actually thinks she's stronger now than ever before, after going through so many ups and downs in her life.

The 'Naked' hitmaker - who was married to soccer star Jamie Redknapp between 1998 and 2018 - reflected: "I’ve realised that all my biggest fears have kind of happened.

"I’ve been on my own. I’ve gone through a s*** time. And I survived."