The Maccabees have announced their first UK tour in almost a decade.

The rock band - which consists of Orlando Weeks, Felix White, Hugo White, Rupert Jarvis, and Sam Doyle - first emerged on the music scene in 2004 and split up in 2016, but following news of a reunion last year, they have confirmed that they will be now be going back on the road again.

In a post to Instagram on Monday (07.04.25) morning, the band said: "We’re very excited to say we’ll be heading out to Dublin, Glasgow and Manchester to play some shows leading up to @allpointseastuk.

"Everyone on our mailing list gets pre-sale access on Wednesday April 9th. Sign up to our mailing list via the link in bio. The general sale will be at 9am BST on Friday April 11th.

"Good luck. We’re looking forward to seeing you in August!

"With love,

The Maccabees x"

Since beginning their career, the band has released four studio albums, the latest of which was titled 'Marks To Prove It' and topped the charts in 2015.

News of the tour comes after the 'Toothpaste Kisses' group announced that they will be headlining the All Points East festival, which will now act as the finale of their run of shows.

At the time Orlando said: “In the intervening years we’ve been to All Points East a lot, separately. It’s become a bit of a landmark festival for us, always checking who’s on the line-up. I’d go and have a great time throughout the day, but there was always this pinch of regret watching headliners that we could’ve done it ourselves one day too.

"I thought that moment had passed, and it was something I was prepared to come to terms with that I was always going to miss. I think we’re all kind of shocked and excited that we get to do it together again.”

The Maccabees’ 2025 UK and Ireland headline dates are:

August 17 – Academy, Dublin

August 20 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

August 21 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

August 24 – All Points East, London