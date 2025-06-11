Bob Dylan appears to have narrated the trailer for Machine Gun Kelly's forthcoming album, Lost Americana.

Machine Gun Kelly tapped a music legend to introduce fans to his new album

After the 84-year-old music legend surprised fans by sharing footage of the rap rocker, 35, on his Instagram in February, he's played a part in the unveiling of Colson Baker's first album since 2022's Mainstream Sellout.

In the clip, Dylan (as sources confirmed to Variety) says of the collection: “It’s a sonic map of forgotten places, a tribute to the spirit of reinvention and a quest to reclaim the essence of American freedom.

“From the glow of neon diners to the rumble of the motorcycles, this is music that celebrates the beauty found in the in-between spaces. Where the past is reimagined, and the future is forged on your own terms.”

In the video, MGK is seen having fun with friends and hanging out in the mountains.

Earlier this year, Dylan shared a clip of MGK performing acoustically at Park Ave CDs store in Orlando, Florida.

The Rap Devil star then got to meet the 'Like a Rolling Stone' hitmaker, “all because of a video of me rapping in a music store 10 years ago."

He joined Dylan onstage at Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour stop in Los Angeles with Billie Strings, John Stamos, and Johnny Knoxville.

After the appearance, he penned on X: “i met and had a conversation with someone last night that i never thought i’d get the honor to meet all because of a video of me rapping in a music store 10 years ago. i love music. (sic)"

Lost Americana is set to be released on August 8.