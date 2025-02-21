Manic Street Preachers are set to rock Essex's Audley End House and Gardens.

Manic Street Preachers are the latest headline act confirmed for Heritage Live

The Welsh rockers - whose hits include ‘If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next’, ‘You Stole The Sun From My Heart’ and ‘Design For Life’ - will play a Heritage Live gig at the picturesque stately home on Saturday, August 2, with support from The Charlatans and Ash.

Tickets will be available on presale on February 26 at 9am. Customers MUST pre-register at https://arep.co/p/manicstreetpreachers for presale access. Tickets will then go on general sale on February 28 at 9am via axs.com/heritagelive.

The Heritage Live series at Audley End House will also see The Jacksons perform on July 31 and Roger Daltrey on August 1.

The Manics just released their 15th studio album ‘Critical Thinking’ to acclaim, and will also embark on a UK tour in April, kicking off with two nights at Glasgow's Barrowland on April 11 and 12.

Bassist Nicky Wire described the collection as a “record of opposites colliding” with “crises at the heart of these songs”.

He told NME : “This is a record of opposites colliding - of dialectics trying to find a path of resolution. While the music has an effervescence and an elegiac uplift, most of the words deal with the cold analysis of the self, the exception being the three lyrics by James (Dean Bradfield) which look for and hopefully find answers in people, their memories, language and beliefs.

"The music is energised and at times euphoric. Recording could sometimes be sporadic and isolated, at other times we played live in a band setting, again the opposites making sense with each other. There are crises at the heart of these songs. They are microcosms of skepticism and suspicion, the drive to the internal seems inevitable - start with yourself, maybe the rest will follow.”