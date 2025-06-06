Mariah Carey has dropped her first solo music in six years, Type Dangerous.

After teasing fans about her 16th studio album with a glamourous sports car teaser on social media, fans have been given the first taste of what's to come.

Type Dangerous samples legendary hip-hop trio Eric B. and Rakim's 1986 cut ‘Eric B. Is President’.

In a statement, Mariah said of her return: “I’ve been locked up in the studio for quite some time working my behind off on new music, and I’m thrilled for the unveiling of it to my fans, starting with Type Dangerous!”

Mariah's new album will mark her first since 2018's 'Caution'.

The new song comes after Anderson .Paak recently revealed he's been working on new music with Mariah.

The 39-year-old singer-and-producer let the news slip while appearing on social media series Track Star - where guests try to identify mystery songs - and he correctly guessed the 56-year-old star's 1996 track 'Always Be My Baby'.

Anderson - who was wearing a T-shirt featuring Mariah's face - said: "This would be Mariah Carey. The Mariah Carey.

"I remember in like 5th grade, or something, watching the music videos and having a huge crush. We’re working on some music on her new album.”

The pair hooking up in the studio comes after the pair were romantically linked in March 2025 when they were seen holding hands after the iHeartRadio Music Awards and were also spotted leaving a restaurant together around the same time.

Last year saw Mariah celebrate 20 years since the release of her ‘Emancipation of Mimi’ album.