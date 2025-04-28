Mariah Carey is set to headline Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard.

Mariah Carey leads the huge names playing Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

On June 15, some of the biggest stars on the planet will takeover London's Wembley Stadium, with Busted Vs McFly, Dasha, Jessie J and Benson Boone also among the first names confirmed to be joining the pop diva.

It will mark the 'We Belong Together' hitmaker's first concert in Britain in six years.

'Messy' hitmaker Lola Young, boxer-and-rapper KSI, Reneé Rapp, and Zara Larsson will also take to the stage.

More names will be announced on 'Capital Breakfast' on Tuesday (29.04.25) from 7am.

Presale for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 opens on April 29 at 9am. Tickets are available exclusively on Global Player, the official Capital app.

Tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball go on general sale on April 30 at 9am.

This summer will also see Mariah headline Brighton and Hove Pride, while she is also set headline King Charles' Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

The LGBTQ+ festival will welcome the 'Hero' hitmaker on August 2.

Mariah will top the bill at Sandringham on August 15, as part of the Heritage Live series, and be joined by special guests including Nile Rodgers and CHIC and '90s girl group Eternal.