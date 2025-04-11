Marina has explored her "fear of love" on her new album.

Marina is releasing a new album

The 39-year-old singer - who previously released music as Marina and the Diamonds - has announced she will release her sixth studio LP, 'Princess of Power', on 6 June and she's explained making the record was "freeing" because she was able to delve into her feelings in ways she hasn't before.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: “We are meeting a Marina who is not guarding her heart so much anymore.

“I think part of why this album has felt so freeing is that I think I’ve really dove into my fear of love. That’s why for me, it’s so powerful that this superheroine’s biggest power is love.

“It can sound trite, but the ability to love is so powerful and brave. It’s a courageous thing, particularly if you’ve been hurt in the past. It can be really hard to reprogramme yourself, and I’ve finally been able to do that.”

And Marina thinks 'Princess of Power' - which is the follow-up to 2021's 'Ancient Dream sin a Modern Land' - reflects more of her inner self than before.

She said: “Maybe to others, I’ve had a bold energy. Internally, I’ve always struggled to feel like I’m allowed to be my own person. The album is about teaching yourself — or re-teaching yourself — how to love.”

The 'I Am Not a Robot' hitmaker had "no intention" of making a pop record when she got into the recording studio, but she couldn't be happier with what she and producer CJ Baran have created together.

She said: “I had no intention to do a pop record. But I found my creative partner CJ Baran, who is just so talented and it’s just been such an enjoyable experience.

“I think that’s why the energy of this record feels different: It’s part of my evolution as a human being. it’s a really fun record. It has a lot of energy.”

Marina will play some of the new tracks when she performs at Coachella on Friday (11.04.25) night, and she's hoping to uplift the crowd.

She said: “People want bangers. I want to give that energy.”