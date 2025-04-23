MARINA has unveiled the tracklisting for her forthcoming album, 'Princess of Power'.

The 39-year-old singer - who previously released music as Marina and the Diamonds - will release her sixth studio on June 6, and she has now shared the names of the 13 songs that make up the follow-up to 2021's 'Ancient Dream sin a Modern Land'.They include, 'Rollercoaster’, ‘Metallic Stallion’, ‘Je Ne Sais Quoi’, ‘Everybody Knows I’m Sad’, ‘I 3 U’ and ‘Final Boss’. The LP opens with the title track.

The singles 'Cuntissimo’, ‘Cupid’s Girl’ and ‘Butterfly’ just got their live debut at Coachella.

MARINA recently teased that she "dove into my fear of love" on the record.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: “We are meeting a Marina who is not guarding her heart so much anymore.

“I think part of why this album has felt so freeing is that I think I’ve really dove into my fear of love. That’s why for me, it’s so powerful that this superheroine’s biggest power is love.

“It can sound trite, but the ability to love is so powerful and brave. It’s a courageous thing, particularly if you’ve been hurt in the past. It can be really hard to reprogramme yourself, and I’ve finally been able to do that.”

And MARINA thinks 'Princess of Power' reflects more of her inner self than before.

She said: “Maybe to others, I’ve had a bold energy. Internally, I’ve always struggled to feel like I’m allowed to be my own person. The album is about teaching yourself — or re-teaching yourself — how to love.”

The 'I Am Not a Robot' hitmaker had "no intention" of making a pop record when she got into the recording studio, but she couldn't be happier with what she and producer CJ Baran have created together.

She said: “I had no intention to do a pop record. But I found my creative partner CJ Baran, who is just so talented and it’s just been such an enjoyable experience.

“I think that’s why the energy of this record feels different: It’s part of my evolution as a human being. It's a really fun record. It has a lot of energy.”

MARINA’s ‘Princess Of Power’ tracklist:

1. ‘Princess Of Power’

2. ‘Butterfly’

3. ‘Cuntissimo’

4. ‘Rollercoaster’

5. ‘Cupid’s Girl’

6. ‘Metallic Stallion’

7. ‘Je Ne Sais Quoi’

8. ‘Digital Fantasy’

9. ‘Everybody Knows I’m Sad’

10. ‘Hello Kitty’

11. ‘I 3 U’

12. ‘Adult Girl’

13. ‘Final Boss’