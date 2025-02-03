Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga Concert Experience is heading on a debut UK tour.

Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga Concert Experience will tour UK venues this summer

The concert will take Marvel fans on an epic cinematic journey that covers 23 films in a single momentous experience.

The UK tour comes after a pair of showings at London's Royal Festival Hall and will begin at Birmingham Symphony Hall on June 5.

This is followed by dates at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Manchester Bridgewater Hall, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall and a final performance at Edinburgh's Usher Hall on June 11.

The concert revisits the early days of Iron Man, Captain America and Thor as they find their place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – each accompanied by their own unforgettable heroic music.

Fans will be able to recapture the excitement as Earth's mightiest superheroes join forces for the first time and open the door to the next wave of Avengers.

The Marvel Studios adventure connects events, themes and characters from the MCU and celebrates 'The Avengers', 'Iron Man', 'Black Panther', 'Black Widow', 'Thor', 'Captain America', 'Captain Marvel', 'The Hulk', 'Ant Man' and many more.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' do not miss out either as they deliver a taste of their iconic mixtape with backing from the Novello Orchestra.

Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga Concert Experience – which debuted at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in August 2024 – showcases scores by acclaimed composers including Danny Elfman, Michael Giacchino and Tyler Bates.

Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga Concert Experience 2025 tour dates:

5th June – Birmingham Symphony Hall

6th June – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

8th June – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

10th June – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

11th June – Edinburgh Usher Hall