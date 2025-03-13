Matt Goss is releasing an “emotional” charity single in support of British service men and women and to honour his late grandfather who was a gunner in World War II.

Matt Goss speaking at The Not Forgotten playback event

The former Bros frontman has recorded 'Not Forgotten' to raise funds for The Not Forgotten organisation - which offers support to veterans and service personnel living with injury, illness, or isolation - and to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) on May 8.

The 56-year-old singer has a personal link to the forces as his grandfather served in the war and his dad was a police officer, while he himself was made an honorary captain in the 17th Special Battalion of the US Army for his mental health support work for the troops.

The singer- who lived in the US for 25 years – insisted no one should be made to feel “uncomfortable” for supporting the military and being proud of their country.

Speaking at a playback event of the 'Not Forgotten' single at London's RAK Studios on Monday (10.03.25), attended by BANG Showbiz, Matt said: "My grandad was a gunner in the Second World War, my father has just retired from the police force, so my family’s been in the forces, and I feel like it’s such a deeply important thing for me.

"I feel like we have to start, hopefully, we can start creating more awareness of - certainly during these troubling times - how important our military is to feel like a robust country, to be prideful of our country, it doesn’t mean that you’re in favour of war, it means you’re actually, probably, in favour of peace.

"We have to be allowed to be patriotic of all the flags, and the Union Jack. It should have no other connotation except trifle.

"Tradition is a beautiful thing, and we shouldn’t allow any other rhetoric to come on board and make us feel uncomfortable.”

The accompanying video for 'Not Forgotten' features British military personnel, and the song is a heartfelt tribute to those who have sacrificed so much in service of their country and their families left behind.

Seeing their reaction was extremely moving for Matt.

He said: "It’s emotional for me. I’ve bonded with so many people over this, throughout my career.

"Just to see your emotions, it’s a real honour for an artist. You’re not quite sure, and it’s quite intimidating when you’re writing about something so personal ... The song ‘Not Forgotten’ is all about how fractured we all are, but we’re not; we can mend ourselves, and I think we can move beyond the convenience of one in the perfect relationship, or the perfect situation."

He added: "Working with veterans and being accompanied by royal military bands and orchestra has been one of the most humbling experiences of my career ... No other charity, in my eyes, delivers the support needed for people of all ages who have fought tirelessly for us all, those with life-changing injuries and with PTSD – no one should ever be forgotten.

"I hope everyone can support the song, sing it loud and proud and celebrate these incredible heroes.”

Matt’s single 'Not Forgotten' will be released this spring to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day and it will be available on all music streaming platforms.