Megan Moroney wants Justin Bieber to feature on her new song

The 27-year-old country star has been busy penning new music and there is one track that she wants to be a duet, and she has someone very in specific in mind.

Speaking about her new material, she told Rolling Stone magazine: “We wrote the c*** out of these songs.

“We exerted all of our options on every verse, every word.”

Speaking about the track she'd like Bieber, 31, to sing on, she said: “Maybe he would feel that way about [his wife] Hailey. I know he does."

Moroney revealed in the same interview that she loved the 'Baby' hitmaker so much that she made a custom t-shirt when she went to see him live.

Inspired by the lyrics to Kesha's 2010 hit 'TiK ToK', it read: "Dudes are linin’ up ’cause they hear we got fever, but we kick ’em to the curb unless they look like J Bieber."

The new record will be Moroney's third studio effort following last year's 'Am I Okay?'.

Elsewhere, Moroney said there will always be a place for Beyonce in country music and any artist that is "authentic".

She said of Beyonce's move to the genre with her Grammy Award winning LP 'Cowboy Carter': "She's bringing people to country music who otherwise would never listen to country music.

If the storytelling is there, and it feels authentic, then there's room for you. Bring it."