Megan Thee Stallion is back with her first song of 2025, 'Whenever'

The rap superstar is back with a fiery track featuring a sample of Ms. Cherry’s 2004 track ‘It’s Whatever’.

'Whenever' is produced by Bankroll Got It, the Bay Area production trio specialising in hip-hop, trap, R'n'B, and pop.

The song is the 'WAP' hitmaker's first since she released 'MEGAN: ACT II' in October, the deluxe edition of 'Megan', which featured new songs with Flo Milli, RM of BTS, TWICE and Spiritbox.

Megan recently rocked Coachella with special guests Queen Latifah, Ciara, Victoria Monet and Courtney LaPlante.

She stormed through her 18-song set on April 14, including a cover of GloRilla's 'Wanna Be' and a medley of 'Freak Nasty' / 'Girls in the Hood' / 'Where Them Girls At' / 'Savage'.

Megan was then joined by Spiritbox frontwoman Courtney – whose band she previously teamed up with on a heavy metal remix of 'Cobra' - for the live debut of their collaboration 'TYG'.

A few songs later, it was time for hip-hop icon Latifah to join her for the empowering female anthem, 'Plan B', before she poignantly performed her own song ‘U.N.I.T.Y.’.

The surprises didn't end there.

Victoria came out for the live debut of ‘Spin’ and performed her song ‘On My Mama’.

And finally, Ciara joined the hip-hop powerhouse for the debut of their track ‘Roc Steady’, mixed in with her noughties classic ‘Goodies’.