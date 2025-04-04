Miley Cyrus has released her new single ‘End of the World’.

Miley Cyrus has released her new single End of the World

The 32-year-old pop star dropped the new track, which is part of her upcoming album ‘Something Beautiful’, in the early hours of Friday (04.04.25), with the track accompanied by a 70s dance-inspired music video.

Miley’s Instagram account posted a snippet of the video - in which she performs in a large room backed by a wall of lights and a drum kit - and added the caption: "Miley Cyrus unveils ‘End of the World’, the first official single off of her highly anticipated album, ‘Something Beautiful’, out May 30 via Columbia Records. The new single ‘End of the World’ out now."

Miley teased the track reinforced her upcoming album’s "immersive, operatic approach" of a well-structured journey.

‘End of the World’ is the third track the pop star has released from ‘Something Beautiful’, with the singer recently dropping ‘Prelude’ and the title track earlier this week.

The upcoming album will feature 13 new songs, all of which will be accompanied by new visuals that have been described as a "one of a kind pop opera".

After releasing the title track ‘Something Beautiful’, Miley teased that the album marked "another bold artistic evolution" in her career.

A statement on her Instagram account read: "Miley’s second song and video release ‘Something Beautiful’, the title track off of the forthcoming album explores her deep connection to fashion showcasing an original custom design by Casey Cadwallader for the House of Mugler in the visual.

"This era marks another bold artistic evolution for Miley, blending music and film into an immersive experience. ‘Something Beautiful’ is now available on all streaming platforms."

‘Something Beautiful’ - which Miley is co-executive producing with Shawn Everett - will be the Grammy-nominated singer’s next LP after releasing ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ in 2023.

The ‘Flowers’ hitmaker previously teased that the upcoming album was inspired by Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’, and described it as a "healing" record.

She explained to Harper's Bazaar: "My idea was making 'The Wall', but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.

"It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music.

"I would like to be a human psychedelic for people. I don’t want anyone trying to be like me or imitate me or even be inspired by me. I want to impact frequencies in your body that make you vibrate at a different level."