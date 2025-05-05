Miley Cyrus debuted the new song 'More To Lose' in front of some of her "exes".

Miley Cyrus performed a stirring ballad from her new album in front of her exes

The 'Midnight Sky' singer gave a private performance a pre-Met Gala event in New York City on Saturday (03.05.25), where the the small crowd was treated to the live debut of the stirring ballad from her upcoming album, 'Something Beautiful'.

Speaking to the audience, Miley said: “I have a lot of people that I’ve known and loved for a very long time in this room. Even a couple of exes."

She belted: “Oh, I’ll stay when the ecstasy is far away / And I pray that it’s comin’ ’round again.

“And you say it, ‘I wish it wasn’t true, oh’ / I knew someday, the one would have to choose / I thought we had more to lose.”

Miley's exes include ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, plus Cody Simpson, Stella Maxwell, Nick Jonas, Kaitlynn Carter, and Tyler, however, it's not clear who was in the crowd.

'Something Beautiful' - which is a visual album - is set for release on May 30.

The film will receive its world premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival in June.

So far, fans have heard the album's title track, ‘Prelude’, and ‘End of the World’.

The album will feature 13 new songs, all of which will be accompanied by new visuals that have been described as a "one of a kind pop opera".

After releasing the title track ‘Something Beautiful’, Miley teased that the album marked "another bold artistic evolution" in her career.

A statement on her Instagram account read: "Miley’s second song and video release ‘Something Beautiful’, the title track off of the forthcoming album explores her deep connection to fashion showcasing an original custom design by Casey Cadwallader for the House of Mugler in the visual.

"This era marks another bold artistic evolution for Miley, blending music and film into an immersive experience. ‘Something Beautiful’ is now available on all streaming platforms."

‘Something Beautiful’ - which Miley is co-executive producing with Shawn Everett - is the follow-up to 2023's ‘Endless Summer Vacation’.

The ‘Flowers’ hitmaker previously teased that the upcoming album was inspired by Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’, and described it as a "healing" record.

She explained to Harper's Bazaar: "My idea was making 'The Wall', but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.

"It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music.

"I would like to be a human psychedelic for people. I don’t want anyone trying to be like me or imitate me or even be inspired by me. I want to impact frequencies in your body that make you vibrate at a different level."