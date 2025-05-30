Miley Cyrus has released her deeply personal album, 'Something Beautiful'.

'Something Beautiful' is out now on all major streaming platforms

The 'Flowers' hitmaker tackles love, loss and healing on her ninth studio album.

On the heartbreaking single, 'More to Lose', Miley sings: "I stay, when the ecstasy is far away. I pray, that it’s coming round again. You say it, but I wish it wasn’t true. I knew someday that one would have to choose, I just thought we had more to lose."

Miley recently performed the moving track in front of some of her exes. Although it was not clear which of her former partners were in the crowd, they include ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, Cody Simpson, Stella Maxwell, Nick Jonas, and Kaitlynn Carter.

'Something Beautiful' is a visual album with the accompanying film set to receive its world premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival in June.

The album features 13 new songs, all of which are accompanied by visuals that have been described as a "one-of-a-kind pop opera".

After releasing the title track ‘Something Beautiful’, Miley teased that the album marked "another bold artistic evolution" in her career.

A statement on her Instagram account read at the time: "Miley’s second song and video release ‘Something Beautiful’, the title track off of the forthcoming album explores her deep connection to fashion showcasing an original custom design by Casey Cadwallader for the House of Mugler in the visual.

"This era marks another bold artistic evolution for Miley, blending music and film into an immersive experience. ‘Something Beautiful’ is now available on all streaming platforms."

Meanwhile, Miley recently teased that she will follow up the record with an "extremely experimental" LP.

The 32-year-old singer gave fans at an event at Hollywood's Chateau Marmont hotel a hint of what's to come.

She told the small crowd: "My next album is about to be extremely experimental, so have fun with that.

"'Something Beautiful' is just the appetizer."

At the fan event, Miley performed some new tracks like 'Easy Lover', 'End of the World' and 'More To Lose', along with her 2023 hit 'Flowers'.

She even treated the audience to a bit of 'The Climb' from 2009's 'Hannah Montana: The Movie'.